Tender for CSN–Pune Greenfield Project to be floated in 2026

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has started moving toward the tender process for the Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expressway project after finalising its detailed plan. It is expected that tenders for the Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stretch may be issued in the coming new year.

This expressway will be built in three phases. Currently, work on the first phase is in progress, and the financial bidding process for the Pune–Shirur elevated corridor has been completed. Welspun Enterprises is likely to be the lowest bidder and hence the most eligible for selection. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while providing a strong impetus to industrial and other developmental activities.

When contacted, MSIDC’s chief engineer R R Hande said, “All necessary approvals for the expressway have been obtained. One tender has already been approved and will soon be submitted to the Infrastructure Committee. The Shirur–Sambhajinagar section, which includes a Greenfield and existing road stretch, will be taken up in the next phase. Tenders for the Shirur–Sambhajinagar Greenfield section are expected to be floated in the new year.”

Project Phases:

Phase I: Pune to Shirur Elevated Corridor

Phase II: Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Greenfield Expressway

Phase III: Pune to Shirur Greenfield Expressway

What about the existing road?

To renovate the existing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar–Pune route, the government issued an ordinance on September 19, 2024. The route has been transferred to the MSIDC and given national highway status.

Although the road is currently in very poor condition, two of its sections have not yet been fully handed over to MSIDC. Hence, the public works department (PWD) will have to carry out repair works. The Nashik division has submitted a proposal of ₹35 crore to the government for this purpose.

At present, travellers report that the journey from Sambhajinagar to Pune takes as long as 12 hours each way due to the deteriorated condition of the road.