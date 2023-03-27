Tension prevailed in GMCH at midnight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A religious leader was severely beaten up and his beard was also cut in Bhokardan tehsil on Sunday. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The news spread like a fire in the city. Thousands of youths gather at GMCH at midnight and started shouting slogans. Considering the seriousness of the event, the police flung into action and drove away the agitating youths from the hospital.

A religious leader was severely beaten up in Bhokardan. After giving him first aid, he was shifted to the GMCH casualty department at midnight. Tension prevailed as thousands of youths gathered in the premises upon receiving the news. They started shouting slogans against a political leader and demanded that the accused should be booked immediately. At the same time, a former corporator of a political party came to the scene, and then the atmosphere became more sensitive. The youths were prepared to vandalize and ransack public and private property. ACP Avinash Aghav, PI Vyankatesh Kendre, Sambhaji Pawar tried to convince the mob, but the youngsters were getting aggressive. The police then succeed in convincing them and they were asked to leave.

A former corporator of a political party was very active in this matter and the police had kept a close watch on his activities. After the issue was resolved, the police then warned and questioned him whether he was convincing the youths to maintain peace or trying to provoke them.