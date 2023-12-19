Tenure of Pro-VC, deans to end on Dec 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tenure of the pro-vice chancellor and four deans of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on December 31 with the retirement of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

It may be noted that the term of the 16th VC of the university Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31. The appointment of Pro-VC and four deans is a co-term appointment as per the norms.

The post of full-time dean was lying vacant in the Univeristy for several years with the implementation of Maharashtra Public Universities Act 106.

VC Dr Yeole took charge on July 16, 2019, and appointed deans on four faculties within the next few years.

Currently, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar is the dean of Science and Engineering followed by Dr Walmik Sarwade (dean, Management Science and Commerce faculty), Dr Chetna Sonkamble (dean, of Interdiscplinary Studies faculty) and Dr Prashant Amrutkar (dean, Social Sciences and Humanities).

The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities appointed Dr Shyam Shirsath, the Principal of Vivekanand College, as Pro-VC in October 2020.

He is the second Pro-VC in the university’s history while Dr Ashok Tejankar was the first Pro-VC. The tenure of Shirsath will also end with VC Dr Yeole on December 31.

After the appointment of the new VC of the university in the New Year, he/she will make appointments of four deans and Pro-VC.