Thackeray group should elect even a sole MP on their own

Mahajan's challenge: MP Sanjay Raut is a talkative actor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thackeray group and BJP had an alliance in the last Lok Sabha elections. Due to the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 18 MPs and 55 MLAs of Thackeray group were elected in the Legislative Assembly. Now they should elect only one MP on their own in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said rural development minister Girish Mahajan on Sunday. He was speaking at a press conference at the BJP divisional office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the BJP won in three of the four states on Sunday. City president Shirish Boralkar was present on this occasion.

Mahajan said that leader of Thackeray group, MP Sanjay Raut did not comment on the election results. He is a verbal hero and he has received a big slap from the result. He made absurd statements about this election, now he has lost his mind.

When quizzed, why did Telangana escape from the hands of BJP, Mahajan said that we had nothing to do in that state. The organization was also not strong. Therefore, we did not claim that we will be elected there. We claimed the remaining three states. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra had no effect on the election, the India alliance was defeated and the exit polls proved false. Lok Sabha preliminary examination has been done and BJP will be elected in Lok Sabha with 340 350 MPs. BJP, Shinde group, NCP will come to power in the state too, Mahajan claimed.

Reservation should be given to the Maratha community

It is the role of the government to provide reservation to the Maratha community as per the law and rules. Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange has warned people to come to Mumbai after December 24. On this, Mahajan said, that is his question. But the government is trying to give reservation to the Maratha community without compromising the reservation of anyone including the OBC community. It is not possible to fulfill Jarange's demand for immediate reservation. The petition in the Supreme Court is pending.