Thackeray recommends operating eco-friendly double-decker buses in city

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The environment minister Aditya Thackeray has recommended introducing and operate the environment-friendly double-decker electric buses in the city like the one's in Mumbai. It will increase the travelling capacity as well as reduce the burden of expense. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) should also gear up to provide basic facilities

required for e-buses.

A power-point presentation highlighting the works undertaken by the AMC-ASCDCL like the development of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial (Smrutivan), Wildlife Safari Park, Water Supply Scheme, Solid Waste Management, Roads, Smart City Bus, Redevelopment of Nehru Bhavan, Majhi Vasundhara, Light House, City Development Plan, Gunthewari Scheme, Conservation of Heritage Gates, Conservation of Dr Salim Ali Lake, advancement in health services etc were

made before the minister. Thackeray also instructed to complete the installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue within the stipulated period at Kranti Chowk.

The minister was speaking at a meeting organised to review the AMC's development works at Smart City Office. The guardian minister Subhash Desai, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, AMC administrator A K Pandey and officers of other sections were also present in the meeting.

Provide good facilities to tourists

The minister reviewed the development of tourist places in Marathwada under various schemes at a meeting organised at the divisional commissionerate on January 26. He obtained details on the sanctioned works and funds allocated under various tourism development schemes. He also glanced at the proposed works. " The utilisation of technology in the development of world heritage sites and other historical places is need of the hour. Besides, develop the tourist places on

priority and provide quality and adequate services to the tourists like construction of approach roads till the heritage sites, good transportation, good food and basic facilities of the highest quality," said the minister.

Review of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan

" The unexpected rainfall, hailstorm, drought and cyclones are taking place due to drastic change in the climate. We have to overcome the natural disasters causing harm to the farmers on priority. Hence it is very important to conserve the environment and maintain balance. To achieve the purpose, the people's participation should be attracted in large numbers along with other machinery for the successful implementation of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan. He also told the

administration to focus on increasing the forest area in the coming year.