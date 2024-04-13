The great hero of the Gandhian era: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary today

Bhimrao Sarwade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's political philosophy has been useful to Western political theory and the general public, and his writings reflect liberal, radical and conservative political currents. Although Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's philosophy is based on morality and religion, social and political issues seem to be intertwined. He is neither communist nor individualist. He asserts that equality, freedom and fraternity are the foundations of democratic thought. Many have tried to see him through the prism of a strong political tradition. Because of this, there can be confusion about his other fundamental ideas. In fact, the formulation of Dr Ambedkar's political thought needs to be looked at in a broader context.

Dr Ambedkar was a representative figure in Indian politics during the Gandhian era. Gandhi was a consensus leader of the Indian National Congress; Jinnah represented separatist Muslim forces and Dr Ambedkar was empowering the seven crore Dalit community, which had been thrown out of the stream as untouchables, to live as human beings. Dr Ambedkar was born into an untouchable family and had to suffer humiliation despite being highly educated. With his hard work and perseverance, he proved himself to be an undisputed leader of the Dalit community in India as well as a politician of national stature.

He was a social revolutionary who instilled self-awareness and self-respect in the Dalit community. He advised them to live like lions instead of living innocently like goats. He aimed to eliminate the caste-based social inequality that had firmly established a foothold for thousands of years and to establish a social order based on freedom, equality and fraternity. Towards the end of his life, he embraced Buddhism along with his lakhs of followers, because he considered Buddhism to be a humanistic religion based on freedom, equality and fraternity.

Although Dr Ambedkar had differences with the Congress and Gandhiji on some fundamental issues, on the eve of Independence, he accepted the Invitation of the Congress to join the Central Government. As chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, he played a major role in the drafting of the new Constitution. Dr K V Rao called Babasaheb the mother of the Constitution. He held the law portfolio in Nehru's first cabinet. Later, he resigned from the Central government due to differences with the Congress and Prime Minister Nehru on the OBC reservation, the Hindu Code Bill and some other issues.

Human equality, equitable distribution of resources and a society without discrimination are the core values of Dr Ambedkar. His uniqueness and impeccable character enabled him to achieve goals that changed people's lives. Babasaheb's work as a scholar, activist and spiritual guide has had an impact on Indian history. His memory is now revered as a symbol of social justice, freedom and equality. He has been accepted by the entire universe today as a symbol of knowledge! Thus, he was the great hero of the Gandhian era.

(The writer is a scholar of the Ambedkarite and Periyar movement.)