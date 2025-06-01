The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter elects new committee for 2025–26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 35th Annual General Meeting of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Kolkata), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter, was held on May 30 at its office in Jawahar Colony.

Outgoing chairman CMA Salman Pathan presented the annual report. Vice chairman and chairman of the business development committee CMA Babasaheb Shinde, presented the business report, while CMA Kiran Kulkarni delivered the student training update. The proceedings were conducted by Secretary CMA CS Dr. Sanvedi Rane.

In the meeting, the new executive team for 2025–26 was announced. CMA Babasaheb Shinde was elected as Chairman, CMA CS Dr. Sanvedi Rane as Vice Chairman, CMA Salman Pathan as Secretary, and CMA Akshay Dande as Treasurer. The executive members include CMA Kiran Kulkarni, CMA Vivek Deshpande, CMA Rajesh Deshmukh, and CMA Praveen Mohani.

Chairman CMA Babasaheb Shinde expressed his commitment to the chapter’s inclusive development, while CMA Salman Pathan extended a vote of thanks. CMA Chetan Mundada was appointed as the auditor for the financial year 2025–26.

Photo Caption:

New executive committee of ICAI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter, for 2025–26. Seen are CMA Babasaheb Shinde, CMA CS Dr. Sanvedi Rane, and others.