The ‘Jungle Book adventure live experience’ at Prozone Mall; An unforgettable journey for children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is all set to host Marathwada’s biggest “The Jungle Book adventure live experience” from September 13 to October 5, daily between 11 am and 9 pm.

This exciting initiative brings Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic to life, offering children and families a chance to step into the magical world of The Jungle Book.

The event will feature spectacular attractions, including:

• Grand Jungle Book Zone

• Live Mowgli Adventure

• Jungle Art Fest

• Wild Freebies

Each activity is designed to be both entertaining and educational, giving children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling theme of The Jungle Book.

As a Campus Club 25 Event Partner, Prozone Mall is extending a special discount exclusively for Campus Club members. Members can avail of this offer by presenting their valid Campus Club ID card at the venue.

Tickets for all games and activities are available on BookMyShow.

Venue: Main Atrium, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This one-of-a-kind live experience promises to be a thrilling, unique, and delightful family outing that children will remember forever.