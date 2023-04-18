Theft in house of vegetable vendor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an uncommon house-breaking theft, four unidentified thieves broke open the house of a vegetable vendor, and took away four tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 cash, by beating his minor age boy, at Sunderwadi, on Tuesday early morning.

The Chikalthana police station inspector Ravindra Khandekar confirmed registering the case against thieves.

The complainant vegetable vendor Santosh Nirgude (Shrikrishnanagar, Sunderwadi) stated that he stays with his wife, son and daughter. The family had their meals on Monday evening and then went to sleep in one room, while the minor age boy Shubham was sleeping in another room.

At around 3 am, the thieves entered the house and started beating the boy with a steel rod, axe and sharp-edged weapon. The family members woke up hearing Shubham’s screams. When they opened the door, they found the four thieves were beating the minor boy. Santosh asked them what they want. They demanded money and ornaments. The vendor then handed over the ornaments worn by his wife and daughter to them. The gang fled away with 4.03 tolas of gold ornaments and also took away cash Rs 50,000.

Drank water before leaving

The gang was about to leave the house. In the meantime, one accused went to the kitchen and took out one bottle of drinking water from the fridge. Later on, all of them drank the water and then disappeared from the spot.

Chikalthana police rushed to the spot for inspection. PSI Balaji Dagare is investigating the case.

Threw mobiles in the basin

The gang also lifted two mobile handsets from the house and later on threw them in the basin of the kitchen. They also turned on the water tap so that they get dipped in the water and then went away. Meanwhile, the photos of these thieves have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in front of the house.