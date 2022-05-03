These issues in speech cost Thackeray dear

Aurangabad, May 3:

Aurangabad city police registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his provocative speech during a public meeting held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on May 1. These issues in the speech cost Thackeray dear.

The police had installed CCTV cameras at various spots at the place of the meeting. They checked all the video footage on Monday and registered a case on Tuesday. The police have mentioned all the provocative statements in the FIR.

These issues are as follows, Thackeray said, it is my humble request to the police that if there is a clucking during the public meeting, immediately shut the mouths. If they do not understand in a simple manner, then I don’t know what will happen in Maharashtra. Whoever police officer is present here, first go and stop it. If they do not understand the simple language, then Maharashtra has the strength, it has to be shown to them once. And, hence, I request the police, first shut the mouth of these people. I request to all fellow countrymen, my Hindu brethren, to remove the loudspeakers without thinking of the consequences. The loudspeakers of all the religious places, may it be temples should be removed, but after removing theirs first. Today, the situation is, now or never. It is an appeal to the countrymen and Hindu brethren, if the loudspeakers are not removed by May 3, I should hear Hanuman Chalisa on May 4. Take permission from the police if you want. You will do all the things with enthusiasm after taking permission and this prolonged issue for years will be resolved, for which everyone will have to contribute.

What are the provisions?

IPC Section 116 Abatement of offense( 3 months imprisonment and fine), section 117 Abetting commission of the offense( 3 years imprisonment and fine), section 153 provocation with intent to cause riot( 1-year imprisonment and fine), Mumbai Police Act. section 135 (one-year imprisonment).