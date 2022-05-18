Thief held after sending lewd photos from stolen phone

Aurangabad, May 18:

The crime branch police on Tuesday arrested a hardcore thief for stealing three mobile phones from a house and sending lewd messages and photos to various groups and individuals on Whatsapp. The arrested has been identified as Ajay Babasaheb Gaikwad (22, Ashoknagar, Masnatpur).

Police said Ajay stole three phones from a house in Cidco N-2 area, Mahalaxmi Chowk. On one of these phones, Whatsapp was active. The concerned woman lodged a complaint of theft with Mukundwadi police station. After stealing the mobile, he kept the phone active and started sending lewd messages and photos from the phone to various groups and individuals on Whatsapp. Some members of the group were annoyed and told the woman about the messages coming from her phone.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, a police team including PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Tatyarao Shingare, Ashwaling HOnrao, Santosh Sanap and Nitin Deshmukh investigated and arrested Ajay from Naregaon area. The police seized the mobile phones from him. Ajay is a listed criminal on the police record and several cases have been registered against him with Mukundwadi, Cidco and Government Railway Police.

In another incident, a motorcyclist snatched a mobile phone from the hand of Shaikh Furkan Shaikh Fatin in the Railway Station area on February 24. The crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and his team investigated and arrested the accused Salim Mugni Shaikh (48, Rehmaniya Colony) and seized the phone.