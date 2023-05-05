Thief; Jeweller held in HBT case at Devgaon Rangari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crime branch police arrested a thief and a jeweller from Gangapur, on May 4, in connection with the much-talked broad daylight robbery which was held at Madhavwadi Tadpimpalgaon (in the jurisdiction of Devgaon Rangari police station) on April 11.

The police arrested the thief Gorakh Driver Chavan (30, Babargaon in Gangapur tehsil) on Thursday (May 4) and on the basis of information provided by him, the cops also arrested the jeweller Deepak Kachru Dandgavhal (49, Samarthnagar, Gangapur) to whom he had sold out the stolen ornaments.

The sensational house-breaking theft took place in the house of Rajendra Maroti Sonawane. The unidentified thieves fled away with cash and ornaments of valuing Rs 4.62 lakh. The crime branch police during the investigation came to know through their informer that the theft has been committed by a hardcore criminal on police record Gorakh Chavan.

Acting upon the information, the cops laid a trap and arrested the accused on May 4. During the investigation, Gorakh confessed that he had committed the crime with the help of his accomplice. He also revealed that he has sold the stolen ornaments to the jeweller Deepak from Gangapur. Hence the police held the jeweller who then confessed that he had purchased the ornaments from Gorakh and had prepared a bar (lagad) by melting the gold ornaments. The police also seized it.

The police have launched a search to arrest the accomplices of Gorakh in the theft. Further investigation is on by assistant police inspector (of Devgaon Rangari police station) Amol More. While the crime branch team comprising police inspector Rameshwar Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pathrikar, Dagdu Jadhav and others took the action.