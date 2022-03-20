Thief robbing man arrested

Aurangabad, March 20:

The crime branch arrested one of the three thieves who forcibly dumped a man in an auto-rickshaw and robbed him taking him to a deserted place.

Police said, complainant Vivek Ramshabd Vishwakarma (29, Shendra Kamangar, Aurangabad)was robbed by Santosh Sopanrao Dhokale (26, Mukundwadi) with his two accomplices. They forcibly make him sit in the auto-rickshaw and took him to the old Beed By-pass road. They robbed him of Rs 700 and other articles amounting to Rs 10,000 near Shani Mandir near Railway Gate. They left Vivek at that place and fled away. A case was registered with Cidco MIDC police. Accused Santosh Dhokale was at large since then. The crime branch police received the information that he had come to the city. Accordingly, under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Datta Shelke, Sanjay Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khandekar, Jitendra Thakur and others arrested him, a couple of days back.