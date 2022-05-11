Thief stole 30 phones from shop

Aurangabad, May 11:

A thief broke into a shop in Wani Complex in Padegaon area and made off with 30 mobile phones and accessories amounting Rs 45,000 on May 9 night.

Police said, Prakash Bhujang Chechade (32, Mitmitta) runs a Raj Mobile Shop in Padegaon area. On May 9, he locked the shop at night as usual and went home. The thief taking advantage of the opportunity entered the shop by bending the shutter. He then stole 30 mobile phones and accessories amounting Rs 45,000. A newspaper vendor Santosh Sure noticed about the theft on Tuesday morning and informed Chechade about it. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.