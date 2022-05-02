Thieves beat truck driver, stole truck with goods

Aurangabad, May 2:

Thieves severely beat a truck driver and stole the truck laden with goods amounting to Rs 11 lakh on Beed By-pass road near Cambridge Chowk on April 30 night.

Police said, truck driver Anil Parasram Dalvi (Bahirwadi, Nevasa)was going in his truck (MH 12 NX 6652) laden with goods to Om Green Tech compnay near Pal Phata on April 30 night. As he felt sleepy, he parked his truck along the road and was sleeping in the truck. Two thieves enter the truck forcibly and severely beat Dalvi. They then took the truck and goods in it.

Dalvi then went to Cidco MIDC police station and lodged a complaint.

PI Vitthal Pote, PSI Sachin Jadhav and team visited the spot and inspected the CCTV camers. The police then arrested Parmeshwar Raosaheb Pimple (28, Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana) on the basis of the CCTV footage. However, his accomplice is still at large.