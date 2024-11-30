Thieves broke into 3 shops on Beed bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taking advantage of the severe drop in climate and reduction in patrolling rounds of police, the thefts have increased in the city. The thieves broke open three shutters of shops at Deolai Chowk on Beed Bypass and fled away with valuables and cash of Rs 30,000 on the night of November 28. Pundaliknagar Police have registered a case against unidentified thieves.

These shopkeepers came to know about the theft the next morning when they came to open their shops. The thieves decamped with cash of Rs 12,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 from the counters of three shops, along with dry fruits and other valuables. The CCTV footage features one thief with his face covered with a mask, while the other one had a cloth wrapped around his hand.