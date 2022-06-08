Thieves broke open five shops in old Mondha in one night

Aurangabad, June 8:

The city police is engaged in making security arrangements for the chief minister’s public meeting for the past many days. Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves broke open the shutters of five shops in the old and new Mondha area and decamped with cash, during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the police have launched a hunt to arrest the four thieves, whose movements, were captured on the CCTV cameras.

Police said,” The owner of Dhanlaxmi Trading Company (old Mondha), Santosh Jain, locked his shop on Tuesday night. The thieves broke open the shutter and fled away with Rs 2,000 kept in the drawer during the night. Later on, the thieves broke open the shutter of Paras Enterprises (a tin-selling shop) and stole away Rs 250 from the cash drawer. The thieves also broke open the shutter of Raj Trading Company’s godown situated on road leading to Raja Bazaar (in new Mondha) but left without touching any valuable machinery. Later on, the thieves entered Sai Gas Agency of Satish Dargad and by damaging the lock, took away cash of Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000. The thieves then entered

Deepak General Stores, situated at the underground of the same building. They left with cash of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 including the plastic bags carrying coins (of different denominations like Rs 10, Rs 5, Rs 2 and Re 1) valuing Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

The shopkeepers have alerted the Kranti Chowk and City Chowk police stations about the thefts. Acting upon the information, the PSI Rohit Gangurde, head constable Munir Pathan, Kale and others reached the spot. The process of filing offences was underway till late in the evening.

Coins Bag returned today

The owner of Deepak Stores’ Sanjay Israni said that he was sitting in his shop today afternoon when an unidentified boy came into the shop with the stolen plastic bag containing coins. He handed over the coins bag telling me that he has found it in the nearby auto rickshaw and left the place immediately. The money in the bag is safe. The police got puzzled on hearing about this gesture.

Four features in CCTV

The CCTV camera installed at the Zambad Heights recorded the movement of four thieves. Meanwhile, the police obtained their pictures and launched a massive hunt to nab them.