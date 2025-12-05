Thieves broken open locked bungalow in N-12 Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang of four thieves broke into the house of a family that had gone to Dubai to visit their son, stealing ₹85,000 in cash along with gold and silver jewellery. The theft came to light on the afternoon of December 4 in Sector 5, N-12.

Minhaj Ahmed Khan Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and Seema Minhaj Khan’s son lives in Dubai. On October 4, they locked their house and left for Dubai, taking the main key with them. Meanwhile, a woman had been appointed for compound cleaning. On December 4, around 4 pm, when the cleaning woman visited, she found the compound gate and the main door lock broken. When the neighbours were informed, they in turn alerted Minhaj and Seema. Their nephew, Akhil Majid Yar Khan (36, Jubilee Park), immediately rushed to the spot. When he went inside, he found that all the bedroom locks were broken and the household items were scattered all over. He video-called Minhaj to show him the situation.

Upon receiving information, the City Chowk Police reached the location. The thieves took away ₹85,000 in cash from the cupboard, 2-gram gold earrings, a 2-gram gold chain, a 160-gram silver coin, and a mobile phone. Police said the house belongs to the sister of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. Based on Akhil’s complaint, City Chowk Police Station has registered a case.

Wrapped in shawls, sweaters and ear-caps

Meanwhile, vehicles kept passing in front of the bungalow continuously. Also, neighbouring bungalows have security guards. Therefore, among the four thieves wearing shawls, sweaters and ear-caps, two entered the bungalow first while the other two hid behind a car in front. Whenever they sensed approaching vehicles or people, the two outside passed signals to the ones inside. This was captured in the CCTV footage.