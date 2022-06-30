Thieves burgle electronics shop in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, June 30:

Thieves entered a electronic gadgets shop at Bajajnagar by breaking the roof-sheets of the shop and made off with articles worth Rs 1.75 lakh. The incidents came to fore on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves with Waluj MIDC police station.

Pramod Ratanlal Munot (Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) runs an electronic gadgets shop by name Prasanna Enterprises at More Chowk, Bajajnagar. On Tuesday at around 10 pm, he closed the shop and went home. The next morning, when he came to the shop, he found that articles worth Rs 1.75 lakh including tabs, laptops and other articles were missing. He saw that they sheets of the roof were tampered. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves based on the complaint lodged by Munot. PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.