Thieves burgling mobile shop arrested within 24 hours

Aurangabad, April 18:

Cantonment police with the help of the MIDC Waluj police arrested two thieves for burgling Sadguru Mobile Shop at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Waluj area within 24 hours. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Siraz Shaikh Saeed (Kasambari Gargah, Padegaon) and one of his accomplice.

They burgled the mobile shop owned by Sunil Jadhav and took away articles worth Rs 2.42 lakh. The incident came to light on April 15. A case was registered with Waluj MIDC police station. PSI Chetan Ogale investigated the CCTV footage in which the accused were captured.

Accordingly, Cantonment police station PSI Pandurang Dake, PSI Sachin Wayal, their team and Waluj MIDC police on receiving the information arrested Siraz and his accomplice. They seized stolen articles worth Rs 1.12 lakh from him. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PI Rajashree Aade by PSI Dake, PSI Wayal, PSI Ogale, Babasaheb Kakade and others.