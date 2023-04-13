Thieves create havoc in annual fair at Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Sillod (urban) police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of stealing valuables, ornaments and cash, all valuing Rs 2 lakh, of the devotees and visitors at Shri Mhasoba Maharaj annual fair in Sillod. These thefts have been taken place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the local police have detained two women in connection with the cases.

It may be noted that the annual fair at Sillod began on Tuesday. There is an overwhelming response to the fair. Taking advantage of the rush, the thieves got active and stole away the valuables and cash of the devotees.

The names of victims along with the loss of their ornaments include Shobhabai Warpe (Rs 13,000); Gangabai Sonawane (Rs 32,000); Kavita Sagar (Rs 5,000); Parvataibai Sagar (Rs 30,000); Narmadabai Jadhav (Rs 25,000); Vatsalabai (Rs 5,000); Vandana Warpe (Rs 2,500); and Kamlabai Dudhe (Rs 25,000). Besides, the two men Hanumant Karande and Dattatray Misal also lost Rs 10,000 cash which was kept in their wallets. Hence the total value of the material stolen is Rs 2 lakh.

Acting upon the complaint of Shobhabai Warpe, the Sillod police detained Gayabai Laxman Pawar (of Bhokardan) and Sangeeta Subhash Shinde (of Parbhani) as suspects and recovered ornaments of Rs 5,500 from their possessions. The police inspector Sheshrao Udar said the police have registered cases against them and further investigation is on.