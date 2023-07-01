Thieves decamp with material worth Rs 6 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two thieves broke the shutter of a company in Jikthan shivar in Waluj on Thursday midnight and decamped with material worth Rs 6 lakh. The incident has been captured in the CCTV footage of the company.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Set-on-site Electricals Pvt Ltd in Waluj. The incident came to light after company supervisor Ajabsingh Bahure on Friday morning noticed the shutter of the company was broken. After inspection, it was found that 12 pieces of transformer copper connection flat worth Rs 84000 and 13 pieces of impulse testing unit spacer gap worth Rs 5.20 lakh were stolen. The CCTV footage showed two thieves entering the company at 12.40 am and stealing the items. The thieves also changed the direction of the cameras. Company accountant Eknath Pradhan lodged a complaint in the Waluj police station. PSI Bhagwan Mujgule is further conducting the investigation.