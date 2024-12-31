Thieves entered house by unscrewing door hinges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unidentified thieves broke open a locked house in Saeeda Colony (on Jatwada road) and decamped with gold ornaments weighing two tolas and cash of Rs 20,000 on December 30.

NCP office-bearer Mubin Siddiqui (41) had been to Miraj (Sangli) to attend a party function on December 27. Taking advantage of the locked house, the thieves tried to enter the house by damaging the lock, but it did not open. Hence they unscrewed the screws from the hinges and removed the door and entered the house. They stole away the gold ornaments and cash kept in the almirah. Begumpura police have registered the case. Further investigation is on.