Thieves make off ornaments with 2-wheeler

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves made off with different gold ornaments along with parked two-wheeler from Mukundwadi. The incident came to light on August 18.

According to details, house owner Deva Arjun Gawali (38) went to Shani Shingnapure on August 17 along with family members. When he returned home at midnight after taking darshan, he found the doors of the house open.

After a search, he found that gold ornaments like pendants, beads, chains and tops were stolen. Thieves also stole the two-wheeler parked in front of his house. A case was registered against the thieves at Mukundwadi Police Station.