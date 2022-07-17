Thieves posing as bed sheet sellers snatch chains

Lokmat News Network

Two thieves posing a bed sheet sellers snatched gold chains of three women at Bhajiwali Bai Statue area, Pundliknagar and Nageshwarwadi area on Sunday. The crime branch police launched a massive manhunt and nabbed both the thieves with in six hours of the incidents in Daulatabad area.

Police said, the thieves were staying in a lodge in Mondha Naka area. They left the lodge after committing chain snatching in the morning at around 1.30 pm. The police reached the lodged after they left but they received their mobile numbers. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav traced their location and informed the team led by PSI Amol Mhaske. Both the thives were arrested at Daulatabad area.

The arrested have been identified as Jaspalsingh Bahadursingh Bhatiya (30) and Chandansingh Santoshsingh Dudhani (25, both residents of Satwas, Devas, Madhya Pradesh). The police seized stolen chains, bed-sheets and a two-wheeler, all amounting to Rs 3.22 lakh from them.

The action was executed by PSI Mhaske, ASI Satish Jadhav, Jitendra Thakur, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khandekar, Rajaram Davkhure and Kakasaheb Adhane and others.