Thieves stealing truck caught red-handed in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A thief was caught red-handed while trying to steal a truck in Waluj on Wednesday evening. However, his accomplice managed to escape.

According to the police, Namdeo Sanjay Lagad (Ranjangaon) owns a transport business. Yogesh Gaikwad is a driver on one of his trucks, (MH-20-AT-5692).

On Wednesday evening, Gaikwad parked the truck at NRB Chowk and went to drink tea with Lagad at a nearby hotel. After a while, they saw two men enter the truck's cabin and start the engine. Realizing that the truck was being stolen, they rushed back to the truck and stopped the thieves.

The two thieves tried to run away, but Lagad and Gaikwad caught one of them, Ejaz Ibrahim Pathan (34, Gandheli). The other thief escaped in the chaos.

An angry mob gathered and thrashed Pathan. The police were called and they rescued Pathan from the mob. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station. The police are investigating the matter and are trying to track down the escaped thief.