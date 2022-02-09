Thieves stealing truck laden with steel arrested

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Karmad police arrested four thieves, who stole a truck going from Jalna to Pune with construction steel near Karmad, within 24 hours of the incident. The arrested have been identified as Gajanan Parasram Dhage (22, Pirsavangi, Badnapur, Jalna), Nitesh Maruti Bhere (23, Karajgaon, Karmad), Aniket Prabahakar Ukarde (21, Karmad) and Navid Yousuf Shah (26, Pimpri Raja, Aurangabad). However, one accused Parmeshwar Dabhade (Murumkheda) is still at large.

The police have seized an Innova car from them. Police said a truck (MH12 SZ 4219) laden with construction steel was going from Jalna to Pune on February 6 night. The accused chased the truck in a car (MH15 BW 7007) and stopped the truck on Karmad - Pimpri Raja Road. They threatened truck driver Umesh Malhari Lad (Mhasewadi, Aurangabad) and took away the truck.

The driver then ran from the spot and informed the Karmad police. Based on the information provided by the driver, the police searched Innova car within 24 hours and arrested the four accused and the search for the fifth accused Parmeshwar Dabhade is on. All the arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days.

The police action was executed under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar by PI Rajendra Bokade, API B B Rathod, PSI Dadasaheb Bansode, Babarao Holambe, Sunil Gore, Vijaysingh Jarwal, Amol Marakwad,, Shrughna Madavi, Vicky Jadhav and others.