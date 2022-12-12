Thieves stole Rs 8.11L from ATM

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Thieves broke an ATM of a private company and stole Rs 8.11 lakh from Padegaon area on Sunday between 2.30 am and 3.30 am. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station on Monday, said PI Kailash Deshmane.

According to the complaint lodged by an official Shrikant Pawar, he works as a manager with Hitachi Payment Services, Chennai company for the past two months. This company operates an ATM of IndusInd Bank in Wani Complex in Padegaon area. On Sunday morning, an employee Mukesh Lakhmal informed Pawar that the company’s ATM was broken and the cash was stolen. Pawar went to the spot and saw that the machine was broken and partially burnt. The cash from the machine was stolen. The report of stolen money was received on Monday, accordingly, Rs 8.11 lakh was stolen. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves has been registered with Cantonment police station while under the guidance of PI Deshmane, PSI Ambadas More is further investigating the case.

It was found that there was no CCTV camera in the ATM. The police are investigating on the basis of the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas.

Rs 2.35 lakh stolen from other ATM

Thieves broke an ATM near Challani Hospital on Chalisgaon Road in Kannad tehsil in the wee hours on Sunday and stole Rs 2.25 lakh.

On receiving the information sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav, PI Rajeev Talekar and others rushed to the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by ATM operator Paras Chajed (Beed By-pass Aurangabad), a case was registered with Kannad police station. PSI Bhushan Sonar is further investigating the case.