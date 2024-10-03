Thieves strike at night, elderly woman's Rs 50,000 jewelry stolen in Ambelohal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2024 07:50 PM2024-10-03T19:50:10+5:302024-10-03T19:50:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Jewelry worth Rs 50,000 was stolen from an elderly woman in Ambelohal village on Wednesday night. A case has been filed against two unknown thieves at MIDC Waluj Police Station.
Namdev Pradhan and his wife, Gayabai, were asleep in their Ambelohal village home around 9 pm. At around 1 am, two thieves broke in through a window. They ransacked the house and stole a gold necklace worth ₹20,000 from Gayabai while she slept. Their son, Ravaso Pradhan, rushed to the village in the morning and took his mother to the hospital for treatment. A complaint was later lodged at the police station.
Photo Caption:
Unknown thieves ransacked the house in Ambelohal and fled after snatching jewelry worth Rs 50,000 from the elderly woman, Gayabai. In the second photo, Gayabai Pradhan can be seen with an ear injury caused by the snatching.
Photo Numbers:
1, 2 - Gayabai Pradhan (injured woman)