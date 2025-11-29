Thieves targeted Khandoba Yatra; women’s gold chains stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amid the heavy rush of devotees at the Khandoba temple in Satara, thieves have infiltrated the crowd and begun stealing valuables. On November 27, gold chains of two women devotees were stolen.

Pratiksha Sanket Kumbhade, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, had visited the Khandoba temple for darshan on November 27 when a thief stole her 3-gram gold manimangalsutra from her neck. Similarly, on November 28 around 4 pm, a thief snatched a 4.5-gram mangalsutra from the neck of Swami Rajendra Shinde.

Cases have been registered regarding both incidents at the Satara Police Station.