Thorat urge govt to declare wet drought in state

“Something is going on in the Shinde group as the MLAs seemed to be under depression. The state government is not paying attention towards the core issues of the state. The industrial projects to come up in Maharashtra are going towards one state – Gujarat - only. Do you want us to restrict ourselves till breaking of 'Dahi Handis' or reciting Hanuman Chalisa,” said Thorat while addressing the media persons.

“ There is an uproar over the damage of standing crops and orchards due to excessive rainfall in the state. The panchanamas to bring losses on record are yet to be done. The agriculture officer is demanding money to perform the panchanama. The minister concerned should render his responsibility. In the end, the farmers should get monetary relief against their damages on priority,” stressed Thorat.

When asked about his take on the delay in the declaration of wet drought by the agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, Thorat said,” You should put up the question to him. We are fulfiling our responsibility as the leader of the opposition. During our meeting with the Governor, we apprised him of the emotions of the public. Wet drought should be declared.”

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving an overwhelming response from the people. On November 7, the rally will be arriving in Maharashtra at Degloor on November 7. Accordingly, there will be two public gatherings at Nanded and Shegaon. The rally will be in Maharashtra for 14 days and reach Madhya Pradesh on November 20. “I appeal to all the parties and organisations harbouring progressive mindset to participate in the rally. It intends to propagate the message of getting rid of burning issues like unemployment and hike in prices, apart from saying goodbye to the divisive politics,” said Thorat.

The Aurangabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) president Kalyan Kale, city president Shaikh Yusuf, former minister Anil Patel, former MLC M M Shaikh, Namdeo Pawar, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Pawan Dongre, Hamad Chaus, Varun Pathrikar, Arun Shirsaat, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Manju Lokhande, Anita Lokhande and others were present on the occasion.