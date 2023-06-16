Thousands of devotees to be served traditional delicacies during Pandharpur Yatra

70,000 ladoos and other delicacies to be served to the devotees during pandharpur yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a grand tradition spanning 15 years, the city will continue to contribute to the revered Pandharpur Yatra by serving a delectable feast to the warkaris in the Dindi procession. This year, an estimated 70,000 handmade jaggery-peanut ladoos, along with other mouthwatering delicacies, are set to be distributed on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

The city's devotion to Lord Vitthal is evident as hundreds of volunteers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gather annually to prepare the famed jaggery-peanut ladoos. A staggering 1,200 women will gather at Balaji Mangalkaryalaya in Balajinagar on June 25 between 11 am and 2 pm, for making 70,000 ladoos.

The devotees from the city will gather at the Tanpure Maharaj Math in Pandharpur (Solapur) on Ashadhi Ekadashi to offer special prayers to Lord Vitthal. Following the prayers, devotees will be treated to a feast of 100 kg of sago khichdi in the morning, while 100 kg of bhagar-amti will be served in the evening.

Moreover, on Dwadashi, June 30, a meal of 200 kg of puranpoli, along with traditional delicacies, will be served to the warkaris at 7:30 am. The supplies are being transported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pandharpur.

1200 women participate in ladoo making

The participation of over 1,200 women and girls from various parts of the city in the ladoo-making process has added to the joyous spirit of the occasion. Their efforts symbolize their desire to contribute to the service of the warkaris. As preparations continue, the number of women devotees is increasing everyday.