Thousands of youths busy applying, preparing for NEET, MHT-CET

Aurangabad, April 13:

Thousands of youths who have taken their HSC examinations recently in the district are busy applying for the different competitive examinations including NEET, and MHT-CET. The selection of a career after the 12th is considered a turning point in one’s life. Some of the candidates are registering online through Internet cafes while others from home.

Those who wish to go for health science courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS and B Sc-Nursing have to register for NEET while the aspirants of B Tech or B E admissions to IITs and other top engineering institutes will have to crack Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The boys and girls who want to do undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture will have to register for MHT-CET.

Sachin Shinde who runs an online service centre in Begumpura said that aspirants of medical and engineering mostly come to registration two to three days before the last date. “Those who fill the application problem may face the problem of uploading photographs and documents in the prescribed format which is a bit difficult thing,” he said.

Syed Mohsin an aspirant of Engineering said that the registration process is somewhat time-consuming because of uploading documents in the required size. He said that the preparations for the examination are going on while the number of hours would be increased once the registration process is completed.

Box

Number of aspirants in district

Every year thousands of candidates take the competitive examinations at the different centres in the district. Around 15,000 boys and girls appear for NEET followed by JEE-Main (17,000 candidates) and MHT-CET (20,000 students)

Box

Registration for NEET

The registration process NEET started on April 6. The undergraduate medical aspirants can apply up to May 6.

While registering for the examination, aspirants will be required to upload certain documents including scanned images of the candidate’s recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, and signature in the specified formats. The test which will be held on July 17 offline, will have 200 questions.

Box

April 15 last date for MHT-CET registration

The State Common Entrance Test Cell started MHT-CET registration on February 10 while its last date is April 15. With a late fee of Rs 500, candidates can submit the application form up to April 23. The test will be held between June 11 and 28.

Box

JEE-Main 1st session revised twice

The registration process for JEE-Main 2022 was over last week. The examination dates of the session first were revised twice following representations received from the candidates. In the beginning, the first session of the test was to be held from April 16 to 20. After revising, the examination was to be conducted between April 21 to May 4. This schedule also clashed with board examinations in the different States, so, it was revised for the third time. The Engineering aspirants will take their test between June 20 to 29.