Three, two, one, city gears up for new year

Hotels get houseful bookings, new year parties at homes, apartments and farmhouse

Aurangabad: After two years of crisis, star hotels and restaurants in the city are ready to welcome guests on the New Year. This year all the venues have received housefull bookings, even though the hotels administration has increased the party rates. Special programmes have been arranged for foreign tourists.

Christmas was celebrated in the city with great enthusiasm. Now everyone is looking forward to welcoming the new year. Parties and events are organised every year to bid farewell to the outgoing year and welcome the new year. Hotels, restaurants and resorts organise parties that witness large crowds of youths to celebrate New Year. The youthful frenzy lasts till dawn. An in-house get together is organized at five star hotels across the city. Preparations are underway for a grand feast consisting of continental and non-continental foods. Tourists from outside the state have already booked hotels for celebrating the new year. Hotels and restaurants have made special preparations. Gala dinner buffet are specially arranged at restaurant for December 31. The manager of a hotel Vikram Patil said that compared to past tree years, this year we have received housefull bookings for the new year party. Two separate parties have been organized in the hotel for in-house guests and outside guests. There are unlimited food and drinks with music. This year an event agency is handling all arrangements.

Various packages for the party

Hoteliers have hiked the menu rates by 15 to 20 percent for the new year. The minimum package starts at Rs 2500 and up to Rs 10,000 in star hotels. Hotels are getting good response for booking this year. Hotel association president Shivaji Patil said that the number of tourists spending the new year in the city has increased.

Hotels offer home deliveries

Trend of celebrating new year parties at homes, apartments or on farmhouse has increased since covid. Considering the trend of people, hoteliers have also offered special offers and discounts on home delivery of food. Domestic caterers have also created a separate menu for December 31. A variety of menu including starters, pulao, pavbhaji, pizza, different types of pastries, cakes, muffins are lined up for customers.