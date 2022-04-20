Thyroid test facility started in the GMCH

Relief for poor patients: Inauguration of screening facility

Aurangabad, April 20: The long awaited thyroid testing facility in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) began from Wednesday. Poor patients had to go to a private hospital for this examination.

On Wednesday, dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar inaugurated the facility in the biochemistry department. Deputy dean and head of biochemistry department Dr Resha Kiran Shende said due to the recent increase in thyroid disorders and the increasing incidence of the disease among women, the GMCH has made available thyroid testing for at least 40 to 50 patients daily in the GMCH. An appointment will have to be made for this examination. Patients will be examined every Wednesday. District collector Sunil Chavan provided funds for the kits required for the testing. Associate professor Dr Shilpa Asegaonkar, Dr Bina Gadhia, Dr Dr. Nirmala Hazari, assistant professor Parveen Kavthekar, Dr Sunita Aghade and others were present.