Tight security for Hindu Protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Hindu Janjagaran Samiti will stage a protest on Tuesday at 10 am outside the District Collector's office against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Sarala Bet Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj will guide the protest.

In anticipation of a large crowd, police have arranged tight security. Senior PI Avinash Aghav from the Special Branch stated that traffic routes around Chandane Chowk near the District Collector's office have also been diverted. A meeting regarding the protest was held with organizers, including Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) city chief Rajendra Janjal, Sameer Rajurkar, Ashish Jadhvar and Santosh Pathak, according to Aghav.

-------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Security arrangements

Security measures include two DCPs, three ACPs, 15 PIs, 40 PSIs/APIs, 240 constables, six drone cameras, riot control teams, 10 reserve striking forces, and personnel from the Crime Branch and Special Branch.

-------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------

Traffic diversions

The road from Chandane Chowk and the District Collector's office towards the Panchayat Samiti will remain closed. Alternative routes include Shahaganj Chowk, Champa Chowk, District Collector’s office via Ganesh Colony towards TV Center and from TV Center, Hudco Corner, Delhi Gate and Annabhau Sathe Chowk towards Aamkhas Maidan, which will remain open for traffic.