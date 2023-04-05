Tight security in the city on Hanuman Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police are on high alert on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav in the wake of arson in front of the Ram temple in Kiradpura due to sloganeering. A strong force has been deployed after reviewing the Hanuman temples in the city.

Along with the city police, four companies of State reserve forces are stationed at different locations. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta along with SRPF Commandant Nimit Goyal are monitoring the situation. Between Baba Petrol Pump and Daulatabad Ghat, police have been deployed at 36 points.

Arrangements have been made from 4 pm on April 5. All senior officials are supervising the bandobast. Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe is the officer-in-charge. There are 8 police inspectors, 19 assistant inspectors and PSIs, 200 police constables and 80 home guards. They are accompanied by four companies of State Reserve Police Force from Pune, Daund, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, four riot control squads, and one company of Rapid Action Force is also on standby.