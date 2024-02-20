Tight vigil for HSC exams in district

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With a view to keeping a tight vigil for HSC examinations in the district, the Education Department of Zilla Parishad, District Administration and Divisional Office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have taken different measures including flying squads, sitting squads and installation of closed circuit TV cameras.

The HSC examinations are beginning at 164 centres in the district on February 21.

The MSBSHSE will conduct the February-March 2024 HSC theory examinations between February 19 and March 19 in all nine divisions of the State including the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

Deputy education officer (secondary) of ZP Ashok Patil said that 63,2023 students from the 495 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of nine tehsils and city areas registered for the examinations this year.

They will take their examinations at 164 centres in the district.

He said that the preparations were already completed and a review meeting of the vigilance committee under the chairmanship of district collector was held recently.

Patil said that the squads of the different departments were formed to curb the malpractice during the examinations.

CCTV to be installed at centres

The extension officer of the Secondary Education Department of Department J V Chawre said that the centres were instructed to install Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras at the centres to monitor all activities including handling of question papers and answer books. There will be more focus on 38 sensitive centres of the district.

200 squads for 164 centres

Chawre said that there would be one sitting squad at each of the 164 centres of the district. The divisional office of the State Board will deploy 10 flying squads while the revenue department will appoint one squad for each of the tehsil separately. The Education Board will have its own squads for putting a check on the malpractice.

Candidates & centres in 9 tehsils & city

Tehsil-wise number of candidates and centres in nine tehsils and city areas as follows;

Tehsil/city----------------centres-------------number of students

Chh Sambhajinagar (rural)--21--------------------7,890

Chh Sambhajinagar-city-----33-------------------15,311

Gangapur----------------------15---------------------6,322

Kannad------------------------18----------------------5,794

Khuldabad--------------------12----------------------3,906

Paithan------------------------18----------------------6,148

Sillod--------------------------16----------------------5,577

Soyegaon---------------------09-----------------------3,242

Vaijapur-----------------------11-----------------------4,881

Phulambri---------------------11-----------------------4,132

Total---------------------------164---------------------63,203

English language paper today

The candidates will take the first paper of compulsory English language on the first day of the examinations, between 11 am and 2 pm.

Divisional level

More than 1.79 lakh candidates from 1408 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the division of MSBSHSE have registered for the examinations this year. They appear for the examinations at 449 centres.