Timing likely to change of evening flight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The time of the current Indigo evening flight for Mumbai is likely to change. The flight will be operated at 5.30 am in the winter season and hence the city passengers will have to woke up at 3 am to catch the flight. Hence, a demand has raised not to change the time of the flight.

The passenger load is enormous during winter due to weddings, meetings, conference and festivals and tourist season. The city passengers can go and come back from Mumbai within a day. However, if Indigo change the time of the evening flight, there will inconvenience to the routine passengers and tourists. Hence, the time of the flight should not be changed and continue this timing even in the summer season, demanded the chairman of the civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari. Meanwhile, the Indigo officers said that the time-table for the summer season has not been finalized yet.