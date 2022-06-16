Tiny peepal trees posing threat to Town Hall

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, June 16:

The proverbial saying 'A stitch in time, saves nine' seems to have fallen on deaf ears of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials, as due to their apathy, the heritage structure - Town Hall - which is under their custodianship is facing threat from none other than tiny peepal plants for the past many years. Adding to the woes, the custodian failed to find out a permanent solution to get rid of every year's problem!

" The hexagonal shape heritage structure dating to Malik Amber’s regime is presently used as an Art Gallery by the AMC. In every monsoon, the rainwater gets clogged in small gutters formed between arch-shaped domes of 2 feet in height on the terrace. Earlier, to drain out the rainwater, the civic administration fixed pipes of 3-inch sizes as outlets, for many years ago. Hence, staff concerned, apart from many works, has recommended replacing these old pipes with new ones of 6-inch size so that the rainwater drains out without any obstruction, but none of the civic authorities paid heed to the plea. The problem remained static. The outlet gets choked up with the mixing of dry leaves or waste. Today, the rainwater continues to get clogged in these small gutters and drains out slowly. Hence the lime-plastered area encircling the outlet gets moist and thus becomes a source for tiny peepal trees to sprout from the parapet walls. Hence a little slope and replacement of big size of outlet pipes are its permanent solution, but it is pending for the past many years," explains a heritage expert on condition of anonymity.

" The roots of these tiny plants grew up, starts deepening in the structure and further leads to erosion of the lime mortar plaster. Initially, minor or thin line cracks are formed and later on, due to the consequent widening of cracks, the clogged water (or rainwater) seeps inside and damages the ceiling roof of the heritage structure. It defaces the beauty of the interior section. The roots and water slowly weaken the terrace or wall. However, due to vertical hierarchy and red-tapism in the AMC, the staff concerned preferred to remain silent spectators," pointed out the expert adding that the vision to protect and respect for heritage is lacking amongst the civic authorities.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

According to reliable sources, " Every year, the AMC staff weeds out tiny peepal plants developed near these water outlets and other top-end portions of the Town Hall through the Garden section personnel, for at least 4-5 times or more. The tiny peepal plants were weeded out in April 2022 for the last time and have grown up again to 2-3 feet in height today. "