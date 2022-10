Tipusultan Sayyed gets Ph D in Hindi

Aurangabad, July 6:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Tipusultan Sayyed Noor Sayyed in Hindi. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Rozgarparak Hindi Vibhinna Aayam’ under the guidance of Dr Bhagwan Gavhade, research guide and assistant professor, Department of Hindi, Bamu.