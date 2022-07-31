‘Toddlers’ learn about various aspects of water

Aurangabad, July 29

Toddlers Nursery utilized the opportunity of abundance rainfall this year to introduce its children to the many facets related to the natural element - water.

A field trip to Harsul Dam was a combined experience of fun and learning. Trips to Salim Ali Lake and the Kham river were also arranged. The polluted river was cleaned and restored by a group of conservationists with the help of Ecosattva team, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Varroc, Aurangabad Cantonment Board, Aurangabad Smart Cities Development Corporation and Confederation of Indian Industries. This awareness was brought about through an activity conducted online and further reinforced. The journey of learning culminated with the Rainbow Party!