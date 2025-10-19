Torans, sweets, and smiles Diwali lights up old age homes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali is a festival of togetherness. While most families celebrate at home, many elderly residents spend it away from their loved ones. For grandparents living in old age homes, these institutions have become their second homes, where they find care, companionship, and joy. This Diwali, old age homes across the city are glowing with festive cheer.

To make residents feel at home, old age homes are decorated with akash kandils, rangolis, flower garlands, and colorful torans. Volunteers and donors provide food, sweets, clothing, and spend quality time with the elderly, bringing warmth and happiness to the celebrations.

A home-like diwali

Ganesh Dongavkar, director of Aadhar Old Age Home, said, “We prepare Diwali snacks in-house besan laddoos and karanjis that are easy for our seniors to enjoy. On Diwali morning, everyone takes a traditional abhyang snan. Donors like Nilesh Khatri and Totla gifted new clothes, while others contributed sweets and funds. After the Lakshmi Puja, residents light sparklers together, and many help with the decorations.”

---------

Festival of Enthusiasm

At Daivat Old Age Home and Mayechi Phunkar Mental Health Centre, residents join enthusiastically in the celebrations. Director Uma Tupe said, “Even elderly women with mental health challenges participated in drawing rangolis, lighting lamps, and decorating. Many also helped select sweets and clothes, taking pride in the festivities.”

-----------

Diwali Milan at Aastha

Aastha Foundation’s Basant Prabha Visava organized a Diwali Milan event with a live band, cultural programs, and interactive sessions with residents. About 30 seniors prepared for weeks, making their own diyas and festive dishes like puran poli. The celebrations offered a perfect blend of fun, food, and togetherness.