Tourism capital to take leap in adventure tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, known as the tourism capital, is all set to be painted with the thrill of adventure tourism once again. From November to January, the skies over the city and its surroundings will witness thrilling activities like paragliding, paramotoring, hot air ballooning, and parasailing. Tourists will get an exciting opportunity to soar through the skies during this season.

Destinations like Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and even international locations are already popular for such adventure sports. Jayant Gore, President of the Marathwada Tourism Development Organisation said,” Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has immense potential for adventure tourism due to its geographical location. This initiative could generate employment for many. The administration needs to take proactive steps for organising an Adventure Tourism Festival in the region.”

What is Adventure Tourism?

Paragliding: It is an air-based adventure sport where a specially designed wing made of fabric and ropes allows a pilot to fly. The pilot sits in a harness attached to the wing and uses wind currents to glide and soar at high altitudes.

Paramotoring: It is an advanced form of paragliding. In this sport, a pilot takes flight with the help of a motor attached to a parachute. The engine, usually around 210cc, is strapped to the pilot’s back and includes a propeller. It runs on about 8 litres of petrol and can cover approximately 90 to 100 km in a single flight. The key difference between paragliding and paramotoring is the motor.

Hot Air Ballooning: It is a lighter-than-air aircraft. It consists of an envelope (a large bag) filled with hot air, and a basket attached underneath that carries passengers and a heat source. As the air inside the envelope is heated, the balloon rises and floats in the sky.

Parasailing: In land-based parasailing, a parachute is attached to a vehicle using a long rope. As the vehicle moves, it pulls the parachute into the air, giving the rider a thrilling flight experience.