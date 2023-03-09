Tourism stakeholders pin hope of inclusion in Tent City project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourism industry in Maharashtra is likely to see good days ahead the state government decided upon brushing the skills of 500 educated unemployed youths in each district by imparting training to promote nautical (water), agriculture, caravan and adventure tourism, apart from the hospitality sector.

The Tourism capital of Maharashtra is also pinning high hopes as on one hand the youths will get training and on the other hand job opportunities will be created for them. Besides, the tourism potential of every district will be also tapped. Meanwhile, the tourism stakeholders are expecting the inclusion of the city in the Tent City project.

The state government also made a provision of Rs 300 crore for the conservation and upkeep of five jyotirlingas - Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Grishneshwar, Aundha Nagnath and Vaijanath (Parli) along with the ancient temples in the state.

The state also announced that the Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden at Paithan will be developed on the lines of Futala Lake (Nagpur) and developing Tent Cities at 10 different tourist places.

Help in the prosperity of tourism

The president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Development Foundation Jaswant Singh said, “The decision of imparting training to youths in every district to promote water, agro, and caravan tourism is very important. The training of guides is also necessary. Meanwhile, Tent City is also laudable, but the details of the tourist spots selected are not clear. However, Ellora and Ajanta Caves should be included in the Tent City project. The budget will help give momentum and expand the tourism sector.”

The Maha government has also made a provision of Rs 300 crore for the forts of Maharashtra. Besides, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for developing Public Parks with audio-visual media facilities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik and Nagpur where the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be exhibited.