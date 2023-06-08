Tourist thrashed for picking up mango

Bibi-ka-Maqbara: Mango tree contractor and his accomplices involved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tourist visiting the Bibi-ka-Makbara was subjected to a beating by a mango tree contract holder and his three associates after picking up a fallen mango under a mango tree. The incident took place on June 7, and a case has been registered at Begampura police station.

According to police, Kalim Gausuddin Shaikh (42, Solapur), had visited the maqbara with his wife and brother. While exploring the park adjacent to the monument, Kalim spotted a mango lying beneath a tree and picked it up. Instantly, Sheikh Chhotu Sheikh Rahman (50), who had been assigned as the tender holder for the mango trees, along with his accomplices Sheikh Taufiq Sheikh Chhotu (24), Faisal Babu Sheikh (Both, Jaisinghpura), and another individual, began assaulting Kalim. One of the attackers used a bamboo stick. Kalim managed to free himself and sought refuge near the entrance. However, the assailants pursued him, delivering further kicks and blows. The assault left Kalim with severe injuries, and he subsequently received medical treatment before filing a complaint with Begampura police station.