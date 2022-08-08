Tourists enjoy glancing 3 monuments illuminated in tri-colour

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The illuminated heritage monuments are the talk of the town, these days. Undeterred by the drizzling, the visitors and localities are visiting these places in large numbers, since Sunday.

The in charge of ASI sub-circles conducted the trial

and lit up three ticketed monuments at Chand Minar (Daulatabad Fort), Bibi ka Maqbara (Aurangabad) and Salabat Khan’s tomb (Ahmednagar) to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence, from August 7 to 15.

Ajanta-Ellora excluded

According to sources, “The ASI has plans to illuminate the two world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, but during the technical ground survey, it does not turn out feasible and these sites also deprive of vertical structure for illumination. Hence the office maintained to illuminate three only.”

Free entry; a boon for tourists

Earlier, the ASI announced free entry to all visitors (domestic and foreign) at its ticketed monuments from August 5 to 15. Hence, on one side, they are delighted to visit any monument freely and on other hand, the illumination of monuments in tri-colour ensures a pleasant experience.

Meanwhile, Maqbara is open for tourists daily till late in the evening (till 10 pm). Hence, visitors are spotted visiting in a large number at this city’s heritage. All the ticketed and non-ticketed monuments in the custodian of ASI (Aurangabad Circle) remain open from sunrise to sunset, except Bibi ka Maqbara.

High mast with the national flag

The circle will also be conducting various programmes attracting local participation in the celebration of weeklong Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav including the implementation of a cleanliness drive. The ASI will also be fixing a high mast with a national flag permanently at world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort.