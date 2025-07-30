Toyota to rebuild Bidkin ZP school in phased makeover

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major step towards improving rural education, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with the district administration to redevelop the Central Zilla Parishad School in Bidkin under its CSR initiative.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday at the District Collector’s Office. The redevelopment will unfold in three phases between 2025 and 2028, aiming to provide modern facilities for 1,200 students up from the current capacity of 800 studying in Marathi (Std. 1–4) and Urdu (Std. 1–10) mediums.

What’s changing?

Toyota will build: 30 modern classrooms, a science lab, computer lab, and library, games room, kitchen, separate sanitation for boys and girls, and playground and compound wall. The school will also receive educational materials focused on safety, discipline, and life skills, creating a holistic learning space.

Investment & Impact

The total project cost is around Rs 5 crore, with each classroom costing nearly Rs 11 lakh. The goal is to provide a model learning environment in rural Marathwada.

Who’s Involved?

The MoU was signed by ZP CEO Ankit and Toyota Kirloskar Director Sudip Dalvi in the presence of District Collector Deelip Swami. Also present were additional collector Sambhaji Adkune, deputy collector Sangeeta Rathod, and education officials. Earlier, Toyota’s Ravi Sontakke and P.S. Jagdish met with officials to outline the project’s vision.

What they said

“Access to quality educational facilities”

“This will bring world-class infrastructure to rural students. We’re committed to building cultured, educated citizens, and Toyota’s support is a major boost.”

— Deelip Swami, District Collector

“Education for community upliftment”

“Our CSR aims to empower rural communities. Through this school, we hope to make a lasting impact.”

— Sudeep Dalvi, Senior Vice President & Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Photo Caption: District officials and Toyota representatives at the MoU signing for Bidkin ZP School's redevelopment.