Tractor laden with illegal sand transportation seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police seized a tractor engaged in illegal sand transportation in the Bankarwadi area of Ranjangaon on Friday afternoon. The police confiscated sand worth Rs 4,000 and a tractor valued at Rs 1.50 lakh, totaling a seizure of Rs 1.54 lakh.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver. The action was taken by MIDC Waluj police personnel Vinod Nitanware, Nitin Iname, Samadhan Patil, and Ganesh Sagar during a patrol on the road from Sajapur to Jogeshwari in the industrial area around 1 pm on Friday. The police seized 1 brass of sand valued at Rs 4,000 and the tractor valued at Rs 1,50,000, making a total seizure of Rs 1,54,000.

A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against the tractor driver, Salman Shaikh, for illegal sand transportation.