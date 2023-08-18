Traders call for bandh to condemn increased hooliganism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The traders and residents are facing a severe inconvenience due to the increased hooliganism by the miscreants, drunkards and drug addicts at the Sanjay Gandhi Market area in TV Centre area. The traders are incurring huge losses due to these increased illegal activities. Earlier, they had closed the market for a day, but reopened it after the assurance from the police. As there has been no change in the situation, the traders closed the market once again on Friday. The Cidco police assured them once again and the bandh was withdrawn.

Earlier, the miscreants severely beat two traders in the market. The traders came together and started an agitation. The Cidco police then assured them that they will take stern action.

On Thursday, some drunkard goons manhandled a trader and abused him. As there was no relief from the hooliganism, the traders called a bandh between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday. They kept their establishments closed.

Cidco police station API Shraddha Waidande, PSI Krushna Ghayal met the traders and assured them of taking stern action. Traders Sudam Sonawane, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kamble, Chandu Navpute, Deepak Pawar, Shivaji Shelar, Neeraj Bareja, Sanjay Shirude, Dharmendra Jadhav, Raju Waghchaure and others were present.

Same situation at Jadhavwadi

The similar situation is at Jadhavwadi. The traders are fed of the hooliganism by the miscreants. The traders and residents had made complaints to the police on several occasions, but there has been no relief to them. A vegetable vendor was severely beaten up by the goons on August 17 here.